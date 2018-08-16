Turkey agrees with Russia over partial lifting of visas

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ankara agrees with Russia in principle on its lifting of visas for businessmen, truck drivers and service passport holders, Turkey’s Foreign Minister said Wedne

Speaking at a dinner on the sidelines of the 10th Ambassadors' Conference in the Turkish capital, Mevlut Cavusoglu said he had discussions Tuesday with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the lifting of visas for Turkish citizens and also exchanged views on Syria and Idlib, according to Anadolu Agency.

"Of course our desire is the total lifting of visas," Cavusoglu said.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said Sunday in a statement that Moscow is "willing" to lift the visa regime in some categories for Turkish citizens.

Following Turkey’s shooting down of an intruding Russian military jet over the Turkey-Syria border in November 2015, Russia imposed a range of unilateral sanctions on Turkey, including a ban on food imports and an end to visa-free travel.

On visa-free travel for Turkish citizens in EU countries, Cavusoglu said ongoing efforts would be intensified on the matter.

“We will meet with our teams, including [Turkey’s] new deputy foreign ministers and the First Vice-President of the European Commission, Frans Timmermans, in the coming days,” he added.

