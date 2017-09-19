Turkey airstrikes hit PKK arms dumps in northern Iraq

+ ↺ − 16 px

Airstrikes on PKK bases in northern Iraq early Tuesday destroyed arms dumps and shelters, the military said in a statement.

No further detail was given about the timing or location of the operation by the Turkish Armed Forces said all aircraft returned safely, according to Anadolu Agency.

Airstrikes on PKK targets in northern Iraq, where the terror group has its main base in Mt. Qandil running along the Iranian border, and southeast Turkey have been carried out regularly since July 2015, when it resumed its armed campaign.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the EU and U.S. -- has killed more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians since the end of a fragile peace two years ago.

