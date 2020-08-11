Turkey always next to fraternal Azerbaijan, minister says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey with all its capabilities is always next to fraternal Azerbaijan, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

He made the remarks on Tuesday at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Ankara.

“For decades, Armenia has been holding 20 percent of the lands of fraternal Azerbaijan under occupation, and so far, despite all international decisions, it has not shown interest in resolving the conflict. On July 12, the Armenian armed forces attempted a military provocation, which again showed the true goals of this country. Why is this conflict still not resolved? The answer to this question is that the international community, in particular the Minsk Group, is not working hard to resolve this conflict,” Cavusoglu noted.

The minister stressed that fraternal Azerbaijan is not alone, and Turkey, with all its capabilities, is next to Azerbaijan and will continue to be next to it.

