Turkey always stands by Azerbaijan – parliament speaker

Turkey has been, is, and will be next to the Azerbaijani brothers, said Chairman of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop.

Sentop delivered the speech at a ceremony honoring the memory of the victims of the Khojaly genocide.

He noted that Turkey supports Azerbaijan not only because it is a fraternal country, but also because it stands for justice.

Speaking about the 44-day Second Karabakh War, Sentop emphasized the tremendous heroism of the Azerbaijani people.


