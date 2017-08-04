Turkey and Qatar to start joint naval exercises on August 6

Turkey and Qatar to start joint naval exercises on August 6

Turkey and Qatar will hold joint naval exercises in the territorial waters of Qatar on August 6-7, Qatar’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Turkey's frigate TCG Gokova, carrying 214 soldiers, docked in the Qatari port of Hamad last week, Trend recalls.

Turkey and Qatar launched joint military exercises on Aug. 2. The exercises are held at the Tariq bin Ziyad military base. About 250 Turkish servicemen are taking part in the joint exercises.

