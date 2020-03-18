Yandex metrika counter

Turkey announces a second coronavirus death, cases jump to 191

Turkey announced late on Wednesday a second death related to the coronavirus, a 61-year-old man, and said that the number of confirmed cases had nearly doubled to 191 from 98 a day earlier, according to Reuters.

“The test results today show that measures are very necessary. There are 93 newly diagnosed cases for which treatment has begun,” Health Minister Fahrettin Koca wrote on Twitter. The number of cases had similarly doubled the previous day.

