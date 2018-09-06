Turkey appoints deputy treasury, finance ministers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sept. 5 appointed new deputy ministers.

Nureddin Nebati and Osman Dinçbaş were appointed as deputy treasury and finance minister.

The announcement was published in the Official Gazette.

Nebati was a ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) deputy and head of the Interparliamentary Jerusalem Platform.

News.Az

