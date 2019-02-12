Yandex metrika counter

Turkey appoints new military attache to Azerbaijan

  • Politics
  • Share
Turkey appoints new military attache to Azerbaijan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has appointed new Turkish military attache in Azerbaijan, according to Resmi Gazete.

Turkey's previous military attache in Azerbaijan was the Deputy Chief of the Inspectorate and Evaluation of the General Staff of Turkey, Brigadier General Ismail Hakki Koseali.

Commander generals and admirals were also appointed in a number of military units of the Turkish armed forces, according to Erdogan's order, the report said.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      