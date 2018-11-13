Turkey: Arrest warrants out for 22 FETO-linked soldiers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish prosecutors on Tuesday issued arrest warrants for 22 people for their suspected links to Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind July 2016 defeated coup in Turkey, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in the northwestern Canakkale province issued arrest warrants for the suspects, which include 21 on-duty soldiers, for allegedly communicating with "covert imams" of the terror group.

Operation is underway to nab the suspects.

The FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

