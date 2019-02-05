Turkey: Arrest warrants out for 50 FETO terror suspects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prosecutors in central Turkey have issued arrest warrants for 50 suspects over alleged links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup, Anadolu Agency cited judicial sources as saing on Tuesday.

The suspects are wanted by Turkish security forces as part of an ongoing probe into FETO infiltration of the Turkish army, added the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The nationwide probe is being led by prosecutors in Konya, central Turkey.

The suspects are believed to be so-called “civil imams” in the military.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

News.Az

News.Az