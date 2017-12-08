Turkey: Arrest warrants out for 56 FETO terror suspects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Police conduct simultaneous raids in 19 provinces across Turkey.

Arrest warrants have been issued in Istanbul for 56 suspects over their alleged links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind last year’s defeated coup, according to a police source.

Police teams have conducted simultaneous operations in 19 provinces including the capital Ankara, Izmir, Kayseri and eastern Adiyaman provinces, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said on Friday.

Operations came after Istanbul Public Prosecutor's Office issued warrants for the suspects, who are accused of using the ByLock mobile messaging app.

The hunt for suspects is ongoing, the sources added.

According to the Turkish government, the FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

News.Az

