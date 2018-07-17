Turkey arrests 5 foreign nationals over Daesh links

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish police arrested five Iraqi nationals in northern Turkey over their suspected links to the terrorist group Daesh.

Police carried out anti-terror operations at various addresses in Ilkyardim district of Turkey’s Black Sea province of Samsun, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking with the media, according to Anadolu Agency.

More than 300 people have lost their lives in Daesh-claimed attacks in Turkey so far, where the terror organization has targeted civilians in suicide bomb, rocket and gun attacks.

Turkish security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to thwart Daesh attacks.

