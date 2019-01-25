Turkey arrests dozens of FETO-linked terror suspects

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 70 people with suspected links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) have been arrested following simultaneous operations across Turkey, Anadolu Agency reports.

In line with Ankara Chief Prosecutor's Office investigation related to 2009 Police College exam, 12 of 50 people -- for whom arrest warrants had been issued -- were arrested following simultaneous operations held in 21 provinces.

According to the information received from the prosecutor's office, exam questions were leaked to the FETO members beforehand.

Meanwhile, 29 of 41 people with suspected links to FETO were arrested in capital Ankara following two simultaneous operations on Friday morning.

Also, the security forces launched operations in Ankara and Izmir to catch 21 suspects who allegedly used FETO's encrypted communication program ByLock and were involved in the organizational structure. 11 of the suspects were arrested.

Separately, in a series of operations, 18 more FETO-linked suspects were arrested in Turkey's Ordu, Artvin, Adiyaman, Yozgat, Canakkale, Mersin, Diyarbakir, Istanbul and Kocaeli provinces.

