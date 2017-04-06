Turkey: Autopsy results show chemical weapon used in Syria’s Idlib attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

Autopsy results show that chemical weapons were used in the April 4 attack in Syria’s Idlib, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdağ has stated, APA reported citi

The autopsies of three Syrians who died in Turkey after being brought to the country for treatment following the suspected chemical gas attack in Idlib were finalized in the early hours of April 6 in the southern province of Adana.



A World Health Organization (WHO) delegation also attended the autopsies, during which the process was filmed and samples were collected both by WHO representatives and Turkish forensics for further examination.



The airstrike targeted Khan Shaykun on Tuesday, killing some 100 civilians, including scores of children, and injuring hundreds, drawing wide condemnation from world leaders who accused the Assad regime of carrying out the deadly gas attack.

