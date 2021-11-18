Turkey-Azerbaijan brotherhood ‘great opportunity’ to contribute to UNESCO work: deputy FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey’s Deputy Foreign Minister Yavuz Salim Kiram congratulated Azerbaijan on being elected as a member of the UNESCO Executive Board, News.Az reports.

“We sincerely congratulate Azerbaijan that was elected a member of the UNESCO Executive Board for 2021-2025 along with our country. The Turkish-Azerbaijani brotherhood will be a great opportunity to contribute to UNESCO's global work in the fields of education, science and culture,” the Turkish diplomat tweeted.

The election to the UNESCO Executive Board for 2021-2025 was held on November 17 as part of the 41st session of the UNESCO General Conference.

During the election, the candidacy of Azerbaijan was nominated for one of three vacancies allocated for the East European Group.

Azerbaijan became an Executive Board member by gaining 143 votes in the highly competitive elections.

News.Az