Turkey-Azerbaijan relations elevated to alliance status with Shusha Declaration, says Ankara

The relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan are elevated to the alliance status with the Shusha Declaration signed on June 15, 2021, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Friday, News.Az reports.

The statement marks the 30th anniversary of the reestablishment of diplomatic relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan.

“Azerbaijan declared its strong will to become a member of the international community enjoying equal rights on 29 October 1991 coinciding with the 68th anniversary of our Republic and gave us twice the reason to celebrate on that day.”

“Turkey officially recognized the Republic of Azerbaijan without delay, and diplomatic relations were established with the signing of the “Protocol on Reestablishment of Diplomatic Relations between the Republic of Turkey and the Republic of Azerbaijan”,” the statement said.

The ministry noted that Turkey became the first state to establish diplomatic relations with Azerbaijan after declaring independence.

“During the past three decades, Turkey stood by friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan in both good and difficult times, showing this once again by greatly rejoicing as the valiant Azerbaijan Armed Forces liberated the occupied territories in the 44-day long Patriotic War.”

“The will that shapes our relations, which are elevated to the alliance status with the Shusha Declaration signed on 15 June 2021, shall continue as before,” said the statement.

“This approach is also befitting the statements of Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, that “Azerbaijan’s joy is our joy, and her sorrow is our sorrow” and of Haydar Aliyev, National Leader of Azerbaijan, that “One nation, two states”.”

“After three decades, today, there is a much stronger Türkiye and much stronger Azerbaijan, whose fraternity and close cooperation is also the assurance for peace and stability in their common region.”

“Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the reestablishment of our diplomatic relations with Azerbaijan, we look to the future with confidence and reiterate our determination for cooperation towards common welfare and development,” the statement added.

News.Az