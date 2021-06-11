Turkey, Azerbaijan to sign important agreement, Erdogan says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey and Azerbaijan will sign an important agreement, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said while answering journalists' questions, on Friday.

"This will be a comprehensive agreement between Turkey and Azerbaijan," Erdogan noted.

The Turkish leader is scheduled to pay a visit to Azerbaijan on June 15-16. As part of the visit, Erdogan will make a trip to Azerbaijan's Shusha city, previously liberated from the Armenian occupation.

News.Az