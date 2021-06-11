Yandex metrika counter

Turkey, Azerbaijan to sign important agreement, Erdogan says

Turkey and Azerbaijan will sign an important agreement, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said while answering journalists' questions, on Friday. 

"This will be a comprehensive agreement between Turkey and Azerbaijan," Erdogan noted.

The Turkish leader is scheduled to pay a visit to Azerbaijan on June 15-16. As part of the visit, Erdogan will make a trip to Azerbaijan's Shusha city, previously liberated from the Armenian occupation.


