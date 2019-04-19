Turkey, Azerbaijan & Turkmenistan to mull co-op in energy sector

+ ↺ − 16 px

Energy Ministers of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan Fatih Donmez, Parviz Shahbazov and Charymyrat Purchekov will discuss energy issues at a joint meeting, Trend reports referring to Turkey's Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources.

The trilateral meeting of energy ministers will be held on April 19 in Istanbul.

Joint energy projects, as well as prospects for further cooperation in the energy sector are expected to be discussed during the ministerial meeting.

News.Az

News.Az