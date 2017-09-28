Turkey calls for liberation of Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Azerbaijani territories will sooner or later be liberated from the Armenian occupation."

The liberation of Nagorno-Karabakh, which is an Azerbaijani region, is a must, Turkish Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli told reporters in Baku, APA reported.



He stressed that the Azerbaijani territories will sooner or later be liberated from the Armenian occupation.



“Azerbaijan’s strength is the strength of Turkey and Turkey’s strength is Azerbaijan’s. Azerbaijan and Turkey faced problems in purchasing weapons from foreign countries in the most difficult times,” Canikli said underscoring the need to unite efforts in defense industry.

News.Az

News.Az