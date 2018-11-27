Turkey cancels sea voyages in Istanbul, Bursa

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sea voyages have been canceled due to strong winds in Istanbul, the Organization for the Management of Maritime Transport of Turkey said in a message Nov. 27.

The Marmaray tunnel operates in the enhanced mode due to the cancellation of sea trips.

Sea voyages have been also canceled due to strong winds in Bursa province.

Reportedly, unstable weather conditions in these areas will last for two days.

Sea voyages in Turkey were cancelled Nov. 16 and Nov. 26 as well.

News.Az

