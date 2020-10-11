Turkey condemns Armenian attack on Azerbaijani city

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey on Sunday strongly condemned Armenia's recent attacks on Azerbaijan's second-largest city of Ganja, despite a cease-fire in place.

The attack that targeted an apartment building, killing nine civilians is "a new example of provocations by the Armenian administration to spread the conflict beyond the occupied Azerbaijani territories,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

With the latest attack on civilians, it said, Armenia has revealed it has no problem "in violating international humanitarian law" and does not understand what a cease-fire is.

The ministry called on the international community to stop Armenia’s lawlessness, saying it is a clear reflection of its occupying and aggressive mindset.

News.Az