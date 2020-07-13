Turkey condemns Armenian attack on Azerbaijani troops

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement early Monday strongly condemning a deadly attack by Armenian armed forces on Azerbaijani troops, Anadolu Agency reports.

The ministry said the fact that Armenia’s action, which is a new manifestation of its understanding of aggressive nationalism, was repelled by Azerbaijan is a concrete indication that aggression will not be left unanswered.

On Sunday, three Azerbaijani soldiers were martyred and four others injured in a border clash with Armenian troops.

Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said the Armenian army had fired on positions held by Azerbaijan in the northwestern Tovuz region.

The ministry also pointed out that such moves -- which Armenia makes to distract the international community’s attention from its years-long illegal occupation of the Azerbaijani region of Upper Karabakh and its surrounding areas and to add new dimensions to the conflict -- are doomed to remain inconclusive.

News.Az