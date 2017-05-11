Turkey condemns German move to accept asylum requests from its soldiers

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned Germany’s decision to accept the asylum applications of former soldiers of the country.

"Though all the evidence showing the putschists’ connections to FETÖ is clear, Germany’s decision constitutes a step that harms multi-dimensional relations between our countries and demonstrates the incompatibility of the allied spirit," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"With this decision, German authorities have ignored democratic principles, values and alliances, and tolerated and embraced the coup mentality. We regret Germany’s acceptance of asylum applications by former military personnel associated with FETÖ, which carried out the treacherous coup attempt on July 15," the statement adds.

The ministry expects Germany to oversee this decision and to give Turkey the support it needs, Yeni Şafak reported.

