Turkey conducting anti-terrorist operations involving over 2,500 police officers

Antiterrorist operations are underway in Turkey with participation of 2,625 police officers, Trend reports with reference to Turkish media Nov. 8.

The operations are carried out in Turkey’s Diyarbakir, Bingol and Mus provinces.

As part of the operations, 25 people have been detained who are suspected of having links with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party terrorist group (PKK).

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has been lasting around 40 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

