Turkey conducts over 3 million COVID-19 tests since first virus case

Turkey's coronavirus death toll has reached 5,001 after 27 more people died in the last 24 hours, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Tuesday, Daily Sabah reports.

Turkey conducted 42,982 more tests in 24 hours, taking the total so far to over 3 million, Koca said on Twitter.

As of Tuesday, a total of 3.03 million tests have been carried out across the country since March 10, when the health ministry announced the country’s first confirmed coronavirus case.

According to Koca, 1,268 new COVID-19 patients were confirmed during the tests conducted in the past 24 hours, bringing Turkey’s number of total cases to 190,165.

News.Az