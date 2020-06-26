Yandex metrika counter

Turkey congratulates Azerbaijan on Armed Forces Day

The Turkish Embassy in Baku has extended congratulations on the occasion of June 26 – Day of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

“We congratulate the Armed Forces of fraternal Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day. We wish them success in their holy and honorable services for the Motherland,” the Turkish embassy said in a congratulatory message.  


honor Patriotic War martyrs

