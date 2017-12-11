Turkey congratulates Iraq on victory over ISIL

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey on Dec. 10 congratulated Iraq for its victory over the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL).

According to a statement issued late on Dec. 10, the Turkish Foreign Ministry extended condolences for Iraqi citizens who lost their lives during the war against ISIL, Hurriyet Daily News reports.

“We are pleased that Iraq has successfully completed the fight against Daesh and we congratulate the Iraqi government,” the statement said, using an Arabic acronym for ISIL.

On Dec. 9, Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi announced that the war against ISIL was over and that Iraqi forces were now in full control of Iraq’s border with Syria.

He said the Iraqi victory over ISIL has been realized with unity among Iraqis.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu urged the need to take decisive steps for the reconstruction of the rescued areas, strengthening Iraqi institutions and creating national reconciliation between Iraqi citizens.

The ministry said it was important that the work to be done in these areas should be inclusive for all parts of the Iraqi society.

Turkey will continue to work in solidarity with the Iraqi government in the post-ISIL period as it did during the anti-ISIL fight, it added.

Iraqi forces have recaptured all territories overran by ISIL in northern and western Iraq in 2014.

News.Az

