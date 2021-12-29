Turkey considers supplying TURKOVAC coronavirus vaccine to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Within the framework of the scientific cooperation platform, Turkey is planning to supply the TURKOVAC coronavirus vaccine to Azerbaijan, Erhan Akdogan, head of the Turkish Health Institute, said on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

"We are also working to provide the vaccine to the countries in need. Several months ago, within the framework of TURKOVAC clinical trials, we carried out joint scientific research with countries such as Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan. Last week, we completed the relevant preparations in connection with the TURKOVAC vaccine," he said.

Earlier it was reported that, Turkey allowed the use of the local coronavirus vaccine TURKOVAC and began its mass production.

News.Az