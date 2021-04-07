Yandex metrika counter

Turkey continues close cooperation with Azerbaijan – defense minister

  • Politics
  • Share
Turkey continues close cooperation with Azerbaijan – defense minister

Turkey continues to closely cooperate with the Azerbaijani brothers, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said Wednesday during the opening of a military exhibition in Ankara. 

"Along with the demining process in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region, activity in the field of military education and exercises is underway together with the Azerbaijani brothers," the minister added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      