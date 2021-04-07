Turkey continues close cooperation with Azerbaijan – defense minister
07 Apr 2021
Politics
Turkey continues to closely cooperate with the Azerbaijani brothers, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said Wednesday during the opening of a military exhibition in Ankara.
"Along with the demining process in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region, activity in the field of military education and exercises is underway together with the Azerbaijani brothers," the minister added.