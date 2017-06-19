Turkey creates free trade zone with Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey is creating a free trade zone with Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan, Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeibecchi said, Milliyet newspaper reported.

He noted that in connection with this issue the necessary infrastructure has already been created.

"Representatives of the Turkish Ministry of Economy are already stationed in Nakhchivan", he added.

Trade with Nakhchivan will not differ from trade with Turkish cities. The operations will be implemented in the Turkish lira, the minister said.

News.Az

