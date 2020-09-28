Turkey defense minister urges Armenia to immediately withdraw from Azerbaijani lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

Reiterating Turkey's full support to Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the country's defense minister on Monday urged Armenia to immediately retreat from the occupied region.

"Armenia must stop its attacks immediately and send back the mercenaries and terrorists they brought from abroad," Hulusi Akar told Anadolu Agency.

He said Turkey stands by its Azerbaijani brothers in defending their native land, adding Armenia must retreat from the occupied Azerbaijani territories to achieve peace and stability in the region.

Border clashes broke out early Sunday when Armenian forces targeted Azerbaijani civilian settlements and military positions, leading to casualties.

Azerbaijan’s parliament declared a state of war in some of its cities and regions following Armenia’s border violations and attacks in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region.

News.Az