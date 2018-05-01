Turkey denies report on Syria meeting with Russia, Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey on Monday rejected a Euronews report regarding a meeting of Turkish, Russian and Iranian foreign ministers on Syria held in Moscow over the weekend.

A Euronews report on Saturday claimed that Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, along with his Russian and Iranian counterparts, condemned the joint military operation carried out by the U.S., UK, and France in response to a chemical weapons attack in Syria’s Douma town earlier this month.

The report also cited Cavusoglu as saying that a foreign intervention could inhibit the peace process in Syria.

Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said in a statement released Monday that the report "is not true and constitutes a mere attempt of manipulation".

"Minister Cavusoglu has made no such statement as that [attributed to him]," the statement added.

