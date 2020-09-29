Turkey denies shooting down Armenian SU-25 warplane

+ ↺ − 16 px

Communications Director Fahrettin Altun told Bloomberg late Tuesday that allegations that Turkey shot down a SU-25 belonging to the Armenian military are false.

"The claim that Turkey shot down an Armenian fighter jet is absolutely untrue. Armenia should withdraw from the territories under its occupation instead of resorting to cheap propaganda tricks," Altun also told the press in a statement.

Later in the day, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense also denied the allegations.

The ministry said in a statement that the Armenian allegation is "yet another fantasy of the Armenian military propaganda machine."

Armenia's Ministry of Defense said previously that a Turkish warplane taking off from Azerbaijan's Ganja province shot down an Armenian SU-25 warplane over Armenian territory.

(c) Daily Sabah

