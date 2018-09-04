Turkey deploys more military vehicles to Syrian border

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey deployed more military vehicles to its southeastern province of Kilis near the Syrian border early Tuesday.

A total of eight trucks loaded with tanks and howitzers passed through Kilis and in the direction of Elbeyli district on the Syrian border, according to an Anadolu Agency correspondent in the field.

The military vehicles were transferred under security measures to troops on the Syrian side of the border, according to a source who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking with the media.

