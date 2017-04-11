Turkey deported Jalilov a few months before terrorist attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

Akbar Jalilov, suspected of self-blowing up in the St. Petersburg metro in early April, was deported from Turkey on December 17, 2016, the Turkish newspaper Yeni Akit reported citing unnamed sources.

The exact period of his stay in Turkey is not known, but after he was blacklisted, he did not leave the country for another year and was living there illegally, the publication says. Two experts on Turkey noted in a conversation with RBC that Yeni Akit is considered to be a newspaper of the "second ten", at the same time is close to the Government and the country's law enforcers.

Information on the deportation of Jalilov in December 2016 was confirmed by the source of RBC, close to the Turkish Government. The young man arrived in Turkey in November 2015 and stayed there for 13 months, until December of the following year, said the interlocutor of RBC.

"In December 2016, he wanted to leave the country through Antalya. When he tried to do this, it turned out that Jalilov exceeded the terms of stay in the country, - said the source of RBC. - He was offered to pay a large fine or deportation, blacklisting and a ban on visiting the country for five years. Jalilov chose the second option. To leave for Russia, he had to apply to the Russian consulate general in Turkey." RBC is waiting for a response to the Consulate General request.

After the double terrorist attack in Istanbul on December 11, many migrants were expelled from the country, one of the Turkish journalists told RBC. There is no mention of Jalilov's links with the underground in the article of Yeni Akit; the source of RBC, which is close to the Turkish Government, does not know anything about it, but notes that Jalilov managed to visit Turkey before the regime tightens on the country's border with Syria in 2016.

On April 3, an explosion occurred in the blue branch of the subway in St. Petersburg. It is known about a large number of victims.

The fact that Jalilov was in Turkey in November 2015, Reuters had previously reported referring to his former colleagues. Sources of the agency, wishing to remain anonymous, recalled conversations between his fellow cooks that Akbarzhon could leave for Syria. The interlocutor of RBC in the Kyrgyz Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that the police do not have information about the suspect's attempts to get there, but he did not exclude the availability of such information from the Kyrgyzstan security forces. The spokesman for the special service, Rahat Sulaimanov, advised RBC to ask questions in the ICR, because the deceased was not a citizen of Kyrgyzstan.

