Turkey detains 543 terror suspects
- 13 Apr 2017 09:02
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- World
43 terror suspects were detained in counterterrorism operations across 21 Turkish provinces.
Report informs citing Anadolu that 412 terror suspects were detained in counterterrorism operations targeting PKK and 131 targeting Daesh.
According to the information, numerous weapons and documents seized from their apartments.
The counterterrorism operations were conducted from April 6 to 12.
News.Az