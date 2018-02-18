Turkey dismisses claims of chemical weapons use

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey on Sunday dismissed claims that its troops had used chemical weapons in northwestern Syria.

"Turkey has never used any kind of chemical weapons. Turkey is against chemical weapons,” Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters at the Munich Security Conference, according to Anadolu Agency.

Cavusoglu stressed that such claims were the “propaganda” of the terrorist group PKK/PYD, to discredit Turkey’s ongoing counter-terrorist Operation Olive Branch.

The claims came after the Syrian regime’s state-run news agency SANA and some other outlets quoted PYD/PKK terrorists on the ground in Afrin, Syria.

On Jan. 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to remove terrorist groups, including the PKK/PYD and Daesh, from northwestern Syria.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey's borders and the region as well as protect Syrians from terrorist cruelty and oppression.

The military has also said that only terrorist targets are being destroyed and the "utmost care" is being taken to avoid harming any civilians.

