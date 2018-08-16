Turkey-EU relations begin to normalize

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Turkey's relations with the EU began to normalize."

Ankara intends to continue talks on simplifying visa regime with European Union. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said.

Notably, yesterday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel had telephone conversation to discuss relations between the two countries. Chancellor noted the importance of Turkish economy for Germany. Telephone talks between Erdoğan and French President Emmanuel Macron are planned today.

