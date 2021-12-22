Turkey expresses support for Azerbaijan in implementation of ‘green energy concept’ in liberated Karabakh

Turkey expresses support for Azerbaijan in implementation of ‘green energy concept’ in liberated Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey will support Azerbaijan with the participation of both the public and private sectors within the framework of the ‘Green Energy Concept’ intended to be implemented in Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, said Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez.

He made the remarks at the 1st Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum in Baku, News.Az reports.

The minister noted that Turkey will continue to work coordinated with Azerbaijan to restore lasting peace in the region and the liberated territories.

“The experience of successful cooperation in the carbon industry and in the field of renewable energy will be an impetus for our ties,” he added.

News.Az