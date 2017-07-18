Turkey extends state of emergency for 3 more months

Turkey extends state of emergency for 3 more months

+ ↺ − 16 px

The parliament on Monday ratified the Prime Ministry’s motion to extend the ongoing state of emergency in the country for another three months.

The extension will become effective from Wednesday at 1.00 a.m. (2200 GMT Tuesday), Anadolu Agency reports.

The motion was backed by votes of ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party and opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and MHP Leader Devlet Bahceli had signaled in their speeches earlier that the state of emergency would be extended.

Speaking in the general assembly, Deputy Premier Nurettin Canikli described the coup bid by Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) as a project on a “global scale".

"July 15 attempt is virtually a global-scaled project. FETO, which took charge in conducting that project in the country, is a pawn and tool," Canikli said.

He also described this project "as aimed at abolishing the Turkish Republic's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity".

About the extension in state of emergency, Canikli said fundamental freedoms and basic rights and liberties had not been restricted during the measure.

"Until now, there is no one whose area of freedom was narrowed, whose basic rights and liberties were restricted, prevented or delayed due to the state of emergency."

Turkey declared a state of emergency on July 20, 2016, after FETO's defeated coup of July 15, 2016.

At least 250 people were killed and nearly 2,200 others were injured in the coup attempt.

During the state of emergency, the Cabinet has the right to issue statutory decrees under the president of the republic without regard to routine procedures and restrictions in Article 91 of the country’s Constitution.

These decrees are first published in the official gazette and then submitted to parliament for ratification.

News.Az

News.Az