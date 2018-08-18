Turkey, France to act against US sanctions

The Turkish finance minister and his French counterpart on Friday agreed over the phone to conduct a joint action against U.S. sanctions targeting Turkey, according to the ministerial sources.

Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak and French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire discussed economic cooperation, the Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry said in a statement, according to Anadolu Agency.

Albayrak and Le Maire agreed to improve bilateral cooperation, the statement said, adding delegations from both countries would meet in Paris on Aug. 27.

The Turkish minister also thanked his counterpart and French President Emmanuel Macron for their support.

Turkey and the U.S. are currently experiencing rocky relations after Washington imposed sanctions on two Turkish Cabinet ministers for not releasing Brunson.

President Donald Trump last week ramped up his attack on Turkey by doubling U.S. tariffs on Turkish aluminum and steel imports.

On Wednesday, in retaliation, Turkey increased tariffs on several U.S.-origin products, including alcohol and tobacco products and cars.

