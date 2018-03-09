Turkey, Free Syrian Army take control of strategic dam in Afrin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Armed Forces and Free Syrian Army (FSA) liberated another village in Syria's northwestern Afrin and took control of a strategic dam.

According to Anadolu Agency correspondents on the ground, Turkish troops and FSA cleared Hallubi Kabir village in Afrin's northeast from PYD/PKK terrorist group, and took control of a dam which provides water to Azaz and Afrin regions/

The western part of the dam, however, is still under control of terrorists.

The dam, known as April 17 Dam, is the only source that provides clean water and electricity to Afrin.

Since the beginning of the operation, the Turkish military and the Free Syrian Army have liberated 161 locations, including five town centers, 124 villages and 31 strategic areas.

On Jan. 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to clear YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin, northwestern Syria.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey’s borders and the region as well as protect Syrians from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the UN charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said.

The military also said only terror targets were being destroyed and "utmost care" was being taken to not harm civilians.

News.Az

