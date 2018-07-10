Turkey: General Yasar Guler appointed as Chief of Staff

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Land Forces Commander Gen. Yasar Guler was appointed Chief of General Staff under a new presidential decree published in the official gazette early Tuesday.

Chief of General Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar was appointed as Minister of National Defense with the same decree, which was announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The decree also included the names of the newly appointed deputy president and ministers following Erdogan's announcement of the new Cabinet.

Deputy Chief of General Staff Gen. Umit Dundar was named as the new Commander of Turkish Land Forces and Lt. Gen. Metin Gurak was appointed as the new Deputy Chief of General Staff by the new decree.

News.Az

News.Az