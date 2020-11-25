Turkey hails liberation of Kalbajar from occupation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkish National Defense Ministry on Wednesday marked the liberation of Azerbaijan's Kalbajar region from Armenia's occupying forces after nearly three decades., Anadolu Agency reports.

"Heroic Azerbaijani army entered Kalbajar after Aghdam as part of the agreement signed after its great victory in Karabakh." the ministry said on a Twitter statement, adding that Kalbajar "meets its real owners after 27 years".

"Our glorious Star and Crescent [flag] will now hoist in Kalbajar with the sounds of adhan [call to prayer]," it added.

The statement came after Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry early Wednesday announced that the Azerbaijani army entered Kalbajar following 27 years of illegal Armenian occupation.

News.Az