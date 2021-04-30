Turkey has enough COVID-19 vaccine: Erdogan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey currently has enough COVID-19 vaccines, and no difficulties are expected in vaccine supplies, the nation’s president said on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

In addition to current and incoming supplies of the Chinese Sinovac and European/US BioNTech shots, talk with Russia “are ongoing currently, hopefully, the Sputnik vaccine is coming, it will come," Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters after Friday prayers in the metropolis of Istanbul.

On additional supplies of the BioNTech shots, Erdogan also reaffirmed that German firm BioNtech – which partnered with the US’ Pfizer on the vaccine – had made a promise and that the jabs would be delivered to Turkey.

News.Az