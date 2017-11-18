'Turkey has evidence of US arming terror groups'

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey will "soon" share evidence that the United States has supplied the PKK/PYD terrorist organization with arms, foreign minister said.

Speaking to foreign media representatives in Istanbul, Mevlut Cavusoglu said the U.S. "is repeating a mistake" with the approval of secret cooperation between the Daesh and PKK/PYD terrorist groups in Syria, Anadolu Agency reports.

A recent PKK/PYD deal to allow hundreds of Daesh terrorists to escape Raqqa has received a strong reaction from Turkey.

Pentagon spokesman Eric Pahon on Tuesday defended the deal, saying it was part of a "local solution to a local issue".

But Cavusoglu warned that "YPG [PKK/PYD] is gaining more and more territory, which is a very risky development".

Referring to the "good cooperation between YPG and Daesh - between two terrorist organizations,” he said:

"Nobody denies it. We have been telling our U.S. allies and others in the coalition that there is no difference between YPG and the PKK and that YPG is not fighting for freedom or the unity of the country but fighting to gain more territory in the country."

Criticizing the U.S. for not keeping its promise that PKK/PYD forces would withdraw from Raqqa, he said:

"They have not been able to pull back YPG from any town... Now, you see the statement which said they would continue to work with YPG."

"We are going to share soon the photos and evidence showing weapons that the U.S. has been giving to YPG and also weapons made in other coalition states, including Germany."

