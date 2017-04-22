Turkey helps Sudan deal with acute water shortage

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ankara provides Sudan with equipment to deal with ongoing drought in Horn of Africa region.

Turkey’s government-run General Directorate for State Hydraulic Works is providing Sudan with equipment to deal with an acute water shortage, according to Anadolu Agency.

This week, the directorate sent Sudan two drilling machines, one compressor and 80 drill pipes worth a total of some $2.3 million.

Directorate head Murat Acu told Anadolu Agency that the equipment was taken to southern Turkey’s Mersin Port from which it would be shipped to Sudan.

Acu said the latest assistance to Sudan was particularly necessary given the threat posed by “climate change”.

News.Az

