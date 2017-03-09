Turkey highlights free trade deal with UK post Brexit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish economy minister has highlighted the need for a free trade deal between Turkey and the U.K. soon after Brexit.

Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci is in London where he attended an event organized by the think tank Chatham House Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Zeybekci told Anadolu Agency he held “productive meetings” with some prominent British and global players.

In his meetings with U.K.’s Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox and Minister at the U.K.’s Department for International Trade, Lord Price, Zeybekci said the focus was on Brexit.

He said an irreversible process will be experienced when the U.K. leaves the EU. “But what is important for Turkey is that the U.K. is our second biggest partner in exports within the EU and across the globe.

“It is a market we reach a net trade deficit. It is important that we put in force a multi-scope free trade agreement with the U.K. as soon as it leaves the EU and the customs union ends.”

A Joint Economy and Trade Cooperation meeting will be held in the second half of April focusing on trade and economy between the two countries, according to a source from the Turkish Economy Ministry.

A group that will evaluate the free trade agreement between Turkey and the U.K. will also be announced during Fox’s visit to Ankara in May, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, added.

Zeybekci said that technical committees have already started working on a free trade agreement and the two sides will come together in April and May.

“The point we have reached now is very positive,” he added.

News.Az