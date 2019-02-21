Yandex metrika counter

Turkey holding big military exercises on border with Armenia

Turkey is holding large-scale international military exercises in its Kars province on the border with Armenia, according to the Turkish media.

The representatives of 15 countries are taking part in the military exercises titled "Kış 2019" (Winter 2019).

Turkey is using domestic weapons during the exercises.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was watching the exercises through video conference, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

