Turkey hosts international "Anatolian Eagle" air drills

Turkey and its allies are participating in the Anatolian Eagle air drills in central Konya province in order to increase cooperation on joint tasks and exercise mission types, local media reported Thursday.

The training program between June 17 and June 28 is carried out with the participation of Turkey, Italy, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar and the United States, while Azerbaijan attends as an observer.

On Wednesday, a Turkish officer explained in a press conference during one of the main phases of the maneuvers that the drills are considered as a laboratory in which needs are determined and solutions are developed along with continuously updated scenarios and missions.

Various mission types are carried out in the drill, including, tactical air lift/drop, slow mover protection, combat search and rescue, anti-surface force attack operations, time sensitive training and dynamic targeting.

The exercises are participated with about 600 Turkish and more than 450 foreign personnel. F-16 and F-4 fighter jets have been used in the drills.

The Anatolian Eagle Training Center was established in 2001 to simulate realistic operational environment. It also aims to provide a forum to increase interoperability and revise standard tactics, techniques and procedures. So far, 14 countries have participated in Anatolian Eagle training.

